The first silverware of 2025/26 will be handed out on Sunday when Chelsea and Manchester Utd face off in the Women's League Cup final.

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The Blues are the defending champions after claiming their third title as part of a domestic treble last term.

Sonia Bompastor's side have beaten Liverpool and Women's Super League leaders Man City on their way to the final at Ashton Gate.

Man Utd are chasing a history-making first League Cup triumph and just their second major trophy after their 2023/24 FA Cup win.

Having edged past Tottenham and Arsenal on their way to their first-ever League Cup final, the Red Devils must now take down the dominant force in English women's football in recent years.

Extra-time was needed to separate the pair when they met in the FA Cup last month – and with silverware on the line this time, Sunday is shaping up to be special.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 15 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 2:15pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Mix.

Fans can also tune in to watch the Women's League Cup final on BBC One.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

The League Cup final is also available on BBC iPlayer.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Chelsea v Man Utd on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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