With their title rivals not in action until December, Chelsea will open up a five-point gap over second-place Man City if they can continue their remarkable 100 per cent record in the league under new head coach Sonia Bompastor.

Not only have the West Londoners won all seven of their WSL games in 2024/25, but they also lead the league in goals scored (25) and have only conceded three times.

The division's best defensive record belongs to the visitors, however, and has been a vital part of their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

Man Utd ended a three-game winless run with a victory over Leicester City last weekend, but will need to raise their levels against Sunday's hosts.

A victory for Marc Skinner's side would see the Red Devils jump up to third, just a point off Man City, but it looks a tough ask – particularly given they'll travel to the nation's capital without Ella Toone, who is suffering from a calf issue.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 24th November 2024.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

