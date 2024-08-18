The Cityzens made a winning start to 2024/25 by beating rivals Man Utd on penalties in the Community Shield at Wembley last weekend, but will want to step up their game to mark the return of the Premier League as they go for a record-extending fifth title on the bounce.

Expectations are lower at Stamford Bridge as a new era gets under way with Maresca at the helm.

His Leicester side dominated possession and played an expansive style on their way to the Championship title last term, but there could be a teething period as he looks to instil the same philosophy on his sizeable Chelsea squad.

That makes the timing of Man City's visit unfortunate. The Blues proved a thorn in their side last season, holding the 2023/24 champions to a draw home and away, but a loose performance on Sunday could see them heavily beaten.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Sunday 18th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (31/10) Draw (29/10) Man City (5/6)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.