Noni Madueke and teenager Tyrique George were the heroes as they won 3-0 in Warsaw last week to move within touching distance of the semi-finals, where they'll face either Djurgården or SK Rapid.

George was just the latest academy talent that Enzo Maresca has blooded in the competition this term, and there are likely to be more opportunities for young players on Thursday given Chelsea's three-goal advantage.

The Blues may have been unconvincing in the Premier League recently but they should still have far too much for a Legia Warsaw side on course for a fifth-place finish in the Polish top tier.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Legia Warsaw on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Legia Warsaw?

Chelsea v Legia Warsaw will take place on Thursday 17th April 2025.

Chelsea v Legia Warsaw kick-off time

Chelsea v Legia Warsaw will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Legia Warsaw on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Legia Warsaw online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Chelsea v Legia Warsaw on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

