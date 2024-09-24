Barrow have already claimed a higher-league scalp, however, in the form of Championship side Derby County, thanks to a penalty shootout success in the previous round.

Of course, Chelsea will be expected to secure a comfortable victory, despite the fact that Enzo Maresca is likely to shuffle his pack and make use of the squad depth at his disposal, with the Blues boss potentially making 11 changes to the team that started Saturday's London derby at West Ham.

Barrow's visit to Stamford Bridge will be Chelsea's first match in this season's Carabao Cup after receiving a bye in round two as a result of their participation in the Conference League.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Barrow on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Barrow?

Chelsea v Barrow will take place on Tuesday 24th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Barrow kick-off time

Chelsea v Barrow will kick off at 7:45pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Barrow on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Barrow online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Barrow on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Cumbria.

BBC Radio Cumbria is available on DAB radio, FM 95.2 MHz, 95.6 MHz, 96.1 MHz, 104.1 MHz and 104.1 MHz, AM 756 kHz and 837 hHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Advertisement Chelsea v Barrow odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/33) Draw (14/1) Barrow (40/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.