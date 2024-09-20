The Blues are the most successful team in WSL history after winning the league seven times, and they'll fancy their chances of making it eight this season, with their main competition coming from Manchester City and Arsenal.

Chelsea are now led by Sonia Bompastor, who was the first person to win the Women's Champions League as both a player and a manager, and she'll be hoping to lift the trophy again this season.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, finished seventh last term in an underwhelming season. They had a summer of change, with Dutch coach Robert de Pauw joining from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Carla Ward.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will take place on Friday 20th September 2024.

Chelsea v Aston Villa kick-off time

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 6:45pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Aston Villa online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

