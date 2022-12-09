The top flight hit the pause button in the middle of November to accommodate the World Cup and this exhibition match, which takes place at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, offers a chance to build fitness levels and work on tactics.

Chelsea and Aston Villa face off in a friendly as the Premier League duo gear up for the season to resume later this month.

Mason Mount bagged a brace when the two teams met in early October, but Aston Villa have since changed their manager after binning Steven Gerrard for Unai Emery, who won his first two league games in charge before the break.

Chelsea also enjoyed a surge in form when Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel but the wheels have come off his Stamford Bridge revolution as the Blues failed to win in five league games since their Villa Park triumph.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 11th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Aston Villa kick-off time

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 2.10pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast on television in the UK.

Is there a Chelsea v Aston Villa live stream?

Chelsea supporters can tune in to the game on the club website and via The 5th Stand app, while Aston Villa fans can live stream the action on VillaTV. All the platforms can be accessed using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

