Sunday's meeting between Chelsea and Arsenal has all the makings of a true Premier League barnstormer.

After putting Barcelona to the sword in midweek, the Blues take aim at the top-flight leaders as they look to prove their own title credentials.

Enzo Maresca's side can cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points with a victory at Stamford Bridge and could be boosted by the return of talisman Cole Palmer.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will be looking to cap off a big week in style – having thrashed North London rivals Spurs last weekend and then outclassed Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Winning away at second-place Chelsea, without injured centre-back Gabriel, would be a major statement and extend their lead to at least seven points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 30th November 2025.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm and Main Event from 4:25pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

