Chelsea face Arsenal in a classic blue-team-versus-red-team Carabao Cup semi-final first leg showdown at Stamford Bridge.

There can't be many more high-pressure ways to make your entrance to the scene than a cup semi-final, but new Blues boss Liam Rosenior must hit the ground running in his first home match in charge of Chelsea.

Rosenior guided his men to a comfortable 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton at The Valley last weekend, but Arsenal represent a whole new level of challenge for the former Strasbourg and Hull coach.

Arsenal have only lost two games in all competitions this season – and remain undefeated in 27 of their last 28 matches.

Mikel Arteta's side have won eight of their last nine outings and another victory here would set them on course for a big day out at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 14th January 2026.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS, iPhone, and Android devices.

