Wycombe can take plenty of positives from the first leg as they looked back somewhere near their best and snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Chairboys have been strong on the road in 2024/25, with only Birmingham City earning more League One points away from home, but they'll need to do something no visiting team has done since early December – win at The Valley.

Charlton's surge up the third-tier table and into the play-offs in 2025 was built on their brilliant home form and they will head into the second leg full of confidence, having won 12 of their last 14 games in SE7.

The play-offs and the allure of a place in a Wembley final can do funny things to teams, however, and Thursday night should be another tense contest.

When is Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers?

Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers will take place on Thursday 15th May 2025.

Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers kick-off time

Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Charlton Athletic (6/5) Draw (23/10) Wycombe Wanderers (23/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

