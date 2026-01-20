Charlton Athletic and Derby County will both look to build on weekend wins when they meet in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks are back at The Valley, where they beat nine-player Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday to claim their first victory of the new year.

That result ensured Nathan Jones's side remain five points clear of the bottom three – a gap they'll hope to grow in midweek.

Derby, meanwhile, are eyeing the play-off places after a 1-0 win away against Preston at Deepdale on the weekend.

Two wins in three Championship games in 2026 leaves the Rams five points short of the top six and hungry to make up that ground.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton Athletic v Derby County on TV and online.

When is Charlton Athletic v Derby County?

Charlton Athletic v Derby County will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Charlton Athletic v Derby County kick-off time

Charlton Athletic v Derby County will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Charlton Athletic v Derby County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton Athletic v Derby County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Charlton Athletic v Derby County on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

