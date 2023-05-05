Coventry City, who last played in the Premier League in 2000/01, head into the final weekend of the campaign fifth in the table and will rubber-stamp their ticket to the shootout if they avoid defeat against fourth-placed Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

The battle for the Championship play-offs goes down to the wire as five teams are in contention to join Luton Town and Middlesbrough in the end-of-season lottery.

Millwall are two points clear of the chasing pack in sixth and the Lions host fellow hopefuls Blackburn, who must win otherwise their Premier League ambitions will be dead for another season.

Sunderland also need to beat Preston if they are to potentially progress to the play-offs, while West Brom must secure all three points at Swansea if an instant return to the top-flight is to stand any chance of materialising.

The automatic promotion spots have already been filled after Burnley romped to the title at the first time of asking and Sheffield United followed the Clarets home in second.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Championship play-offs including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.

When are the Championship play-offs?

The Championship play-off semi-final first legs will take place at 5:30pm on Saturday 13th May 2023 and 12pm on Sunday 14th May 2023.

The second legs will follow at 8pm on Tuesday 16th May 2023 and 8pm on Wednesday 17th May 2023.

The Championship play-off final will take place at 4:45pm on Saturday 27th May 2023, when one team will be admitted to the Premier League for the 2023/24 season.

All UK time.

Championship play-off semi-final first leg

Saturday 13th May

6th v 3rd (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 14th May

5th v 4th (12pm) Sky Sports Football

Championship play-off semi-final second leg

Tuesday 16th May

3rd v 6th (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 17th May

4th v 5th (8pm) Sky Sports Football

Championship play-off final

Saturday 27th May

TBC v TBC (4:45pm) Sky Sports Football

Championship play-offs on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule section above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.