United hold a commanding 3-0 lead at the halfway stage against Bristol City, but stranger things have happened than a mighty comeback from the Robins. This is the EFL we're talking about.

The second tie is a closer affair, but Sunderland boast the upper hand following a 2-1 away victory over Coventry.

The play-off path leads to Wembley, but there remain doubts over when the big game will actually go ahead.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about the Championship play-off final 2025, including date and kick-off time news.

When is the Championship play-off final 2025?

The Championship play-off final 2025 will be played on Saturday 24th May 2025.

The game has not yet been assigned a kick-off time, leading to great frustration among sets of supporters, with many keen to plan ahead.

Last year's game was 3pm on a Sunday, 2023 was 4:45pm, 2022 was 4:30pm, 2021 was 3pm and so forth.

At the time of writing, the Sky Sports website currently lists 4:30pm as the start time for its coverage of the game, but it is unclear whether this is just a placeholder.

The EFL is under pressure to confirm the kick-off time with the finalists to be confirmed imminently.

Where is the Championship play-off final in 2025?

Wembley will once again host this year's Championship play-off final.

The 90,000-seater national stadium is the traditional home of the EFL play-off finals, with the League One and League Two equivalents to take place in the two days to follow.

Watch the Championship play-off final 2025 on TV and live stream

The Championship play-off final 2025 will be live on Sky Sports Football.

