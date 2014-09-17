Champions League group games E F G H – make your predictions
Manchester City and Chelsea are two of 16 teams featuring on the second day of the Champions League. Win, lose or draw? Vote now
Manchester City begin their Champions League campaign with possibly the toughest tie of their group, away to German champions Bayern Munich.
Chelsea face German opposition too, welcoming struggling Budesliga side Schalke 04 to Stamford Bridge. Eight fixtures in total will kick off tonight as the first week of Champions League action comes to a close.
All the matches will be available to watch either on Sky Sports 1 or Sky Sports 5 via the Red Button, and the Chelsea match is also available to non-Sky Sports customers on Sky 1. The Kick-off time for every game is 7.45pm.
But what will be the results in each of tonight’s eight fixtures? Make your predictions below – win, lose or draw…