Celtic will be hunting their first Europa League win of the season when they host Sturm Graz at Celtic Park on Thursday evening.

Ad

The Hoops' European campaign has begun with a draw away in Belgrade and a defeat at home to Braga – results that have added to the gloom surrounding the Old Firm club recently.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Dundee leaves Celtic five points behind leaders Hearts in the Scottish Premiership and Brendan Rodgers will want to see a response from his players.

Austrian Bundesliga leaders Sturm Graz will arrive in Glasgow full of confidence after a strong start to the season.

The visitors have won four games on the bounce, including a 2-1 home victory over Rangers in their last Europa League match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Sturm Graz on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa?

Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 23rd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Sturm Graz kick-off time

Celtic v Sturm Graz will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Sturm Graz on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Celtic v Sturm Graz online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Celtic v Sturm Graz on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Celtic v Sturm Graz odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Celtic (1/2) Draw (7/2) Sturm Graz (19/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.