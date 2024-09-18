They also conceded 15 times and scored just five goals in that period.

Rodgers's side will be hoping to impress in Europe's elite competition, which has a new league format as 36 teams now compete for the iconic Champions League trophy.

Celtic, who will also face the likes of Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund in the competition this campaign, have won the Scottish Premiership in 12 of the last 13 seasons, and they actually lifted the European Cup back in 1967 after beating Inter Milan in the final.

More like this

Slovan Bratislava came through three qualifying rounds and a play-off to book their place in the Champions League this season, with Vladimir Weiss's side beating Danish outfit Midtjylland 4-3 on aggregate last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Slovan Bratislava on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Celtic v Slovan Bratislava?

Celtic v Slovan Bratislava will take place on Wednesday 18th September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Slovan Bratislava kick-off time

Celtic v Slovan Bratislava will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Celtic v Slovan Bratislava on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Celtic v Slovan Bratislava online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Advertisement Celtic v Slovan Bratislava odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Celtic (19/50) Draw (15/4) Slovan Bratislava (7/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.