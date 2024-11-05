Rodgers's men bounced back to secure an impressive point in their 0-0 stalemate against Atalanta, and Celtic will be hoping the atmosphere in Celtic Park will lead them to another Champions League victory.

Celtic, who top the Scottish Premiership once again, come into Tuesday's clash on the back of their 6-0 demolition of Aberdeen on Saturday to book their place in the Scottish League Cup final against Rangers.

RB Leipzig have impressed in the Bundesliga to leave them in second and just three points behind Bayern Munich after nine games.

However, they are still searching for their first Champions League point of the season.

In fairness to Marco Rose's side, they have played Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v RB Leipzig on TV and online.

When is Celtic v RB Leipzig?

Celtic v RB Leipzig will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2024.

Celtic v RB Leipzig kick-off time

Celtic v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v RB Leipzig on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Celtic v RB Leipzig online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

