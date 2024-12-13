Celtic have had Rangers' number in recent years, however, as they are unbeaten in the last 13 meetings between the bitter foes, including a 3-0 romp in their most recent clash in September.

The Bhoys head into the battle for the first silverware of the season in fine fettle as Tuesday's Champions League stalemate at Dinamo Zagreb extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

Rangers are also in decent shape as they have avoided defeat in their last nine, although Philippe Clement's side face a quick turnaround from Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw with Tottenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Sunday 15th December 2024.

Celtic v Rangers kick-off time

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Celtic v Rangers on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Celtic v Rangers on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 2pm.

