Celtic host Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts on Sunday in Wilfried Nancy's first game as Hoops boss.

The Frenchman, who left MLS club Columbus Crew to take charge of the Old Firm outfit, has been appointed as Brendan Rodgers' permanent replacement but arrives after Martin O'Neill's successful interim spell.

Indeed, Celtic's five-match winning run in the league has pulled them level on points with leaders Hearts and means a victory this weekend would put them top.

The visitors were eight points clear after their victory over the Hoops at Tynecastle at the end of October and seemingly on course for a first Scottish Premiership title win in more than 60 years.

But the goals have dried up for Derek McInnes's side, who have won just one of their six games and scored just two goals in their last four.

When is Celtic v Hearts?

Celtic v Hearts will take place on Sunday 7th December 2025.

Celtic v Hearts kick-off time

Celtic v Hearts will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Hearts on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Celtic v Hearts online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Celtic v Hearts on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

