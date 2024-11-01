Celtic, who have won the Scottish Premiership in 12 of the last 13 seasons, have also been dominant in the Scottish League Cup.

They've lifted the trophy in six of the last eight years and a win on Saturday would set up a final showdown against either Rangers or Motherwell, who meet on Sunday.

If Celtic lift the cup once again, it'll be their 22nd triumph in their history and it'll close the gap on Rangers, who have won the Scottish League Cup a record 28 times. Aberdeen, meanwhile, are hoping to win it for the seventh time and the first time since 2014.

Jimmy Thelin's side, who drew 2-2 at Celtic Park last month after coming from 2-0 down, will be full of confidence heading into Saturday's semi-final after their 2-1 win against Rangers in the league on Wednesday evening. The victory extended their unbeaten record to leave them level on points with Celtic and nine points ahead of Rangers in third after just 10 games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Aberdeen on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Celtic v Aberdeen?

Celtic v Aberdeen will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Aberdeen kick-off time

Celtic v Aberdeen will kick off at 5:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Celtic v Aberdeen on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Celtic v Aberdeen online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Advertisement Celtic v Aberdeen odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Celtic (1/4) Draw (9/2) Aberdeen (9/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.