Erol Bulut's side, who are among the favourites to be relegated to League One, lost 2-0 at home against Sunderland in their season opener before being hammered 5-0 at Burnley last weekend.

The Bluebirds' only goals so far this season came in their 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, and they'll be desperate to put in a solid performance against their arch rivals on Sunday afternoon.

Cardiff finished 12th last campaign, two places above Swansea - however, Luke Williams is in his first full season in charge of the ex-Premier League side, and they'll be hoping to show improvement.

More like this

Swansea, who last played in the top flight in 2018, lost their Championship opener at Middlesbrough before beating Preston 3-0 last weekend. They're also in the second round of the Carabao Cup after beating League Two's Gillingham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea v Cardiff on TV and online.

Check out our ultimate Premier League 2024/25 fixtures planner, with all the information you need to kick start the season.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Swansea v Cardiff?

Swansea v Cardiff will take place on Sunday 25th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Swansea v Cardiff kick-off time

Swansea v Cardiff will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Swansea v Cardiff on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swansea v Cardiff online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Swansea v Cardiff on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Swansea v Cardiff odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Swansea (9/10) Draw (12/5) Cardiff (3/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.