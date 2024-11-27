QPR have been particularly poor on the road as they have failed to score in four consecutive away matches, but Hoops fans will be hoping their side can take advantage of a Cardiff side also struggling for form.

The Bluebirds are winless in three following last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday and teetering above the relegation zone with a one-point buffer.

Omer Riza remains in interim charge after helping Cardiff overcome their worst start to a league campaign in 125 years under former manager Erol Bulut, although his hopes of landing the gig on a permanent basis could be fading after losing momentum in recent weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff v QPR on TV and online.

When is Cardiff v QPR?

Cardiff v QPR will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2024.

Cardiff v QPR kick-off time

Cardiff v QPR will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Cardiff v QPR on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

How to live stream Cardiff v QPR online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Cardiff v QPR on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

