Middlesbrough's visit will be Cardiff's third game in the space of six days following a 5-3 defeat to Southampton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, although manager Erol Bulut at least shuffled his pack against the Premier League outfit.

Boro also shipped five goals in their midweek Carabao Cup clash and boss Michael Carrick will, no doubt, be expecting his side to respond to that dismal defeat against Stoke City.

The visitors were among the pre-season favourites to win the Championship title, although they have collected just four points from three games and are winless since the opening day of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Cardiff v Middlesbrough?

Cardiff v Middlesbrough will take place on Saturday 31st August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Cardiff v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Cardiff v Middlesbrough will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Cardiff v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Cardiff v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Cardiff v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Tees.

BBC Radio Tees is available on DAB radio, FM 95.0 MHz, 95.8 MHz and 104.0 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Cardiff v Middlesbrough odds

