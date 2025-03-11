The Reds defeated Tottenham to reach the final, while Newcastle confidently dispatched Arsenal to make it here.

Watch the Carabao Cup final 2025 on Sky Sports and ITV

The Carabao Cup final marks the first major domestic trophy up for grabs this term, while a number of other competitions such as the FA Cup, Premier League and continental tournaments begin to approach the final straight.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about the Carabao Cup final 2025, including date and kick-off time.

When is the Carabao Cup final 2025?

The Carabao Cup final 2025 takes place on Sunday 16th March 2025.

What is the Carabao Cup final 2025 kick-off time?

The Carabao Cup final 2025 kicks off at 4:30pm.

How to watch the Carabao Cup final 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch the Carabao Cup final 2025 live on ITV1 and Sky Sports Football.

ITV boasts the rights to a number of Carabao Cup and EFL games throughout the season following a new deal starting in 2025.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Customers can also live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Where is the Carabao Cup final held in 2025?

The Carabao Cup final 2025 will be held at Wembley, home of the England national football teams, as usual this year.

