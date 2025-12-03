Crystal Palace head to Turf Moor on Wednesday evening, aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League against struggling Burnley.

The Eagles have let leads slip, falling to 2-1 defeats in their last two games, away at Strasbourg in the Conference League and at home to Man Utd on Sunday, which is not a trend Oliver Glasner will want to see continue.

Crystal Palace won't have to wait for long for their chance to repent and will relish their chance to bounce back against Burnley.

It looks to be a good time to face the Clarets, who have lost four games on the bounce and suffered late heartbreak in a 3-1 loss away at Brentford on the weekend.

While other sides in the bottom half of the Premier League, such as Fulham, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest, have found form in recent weeks, Wednesday's hosts have been dropping like a stone, with only lowly Wolves below them in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Crystal Palace?

Burnley v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 3rd December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Burnley v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Tennis from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Burnley v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Burnley v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS and Android devices.

