Putting right an awful Nations League record, with just one win in 16 games in the competition before this international break, will be a key priority for Northern Ireland this autumn, with six fixtures to be played before the end of 2024.

Alongside Bulgaria, Thursday's opponents Luxembourg and Belarus join O'Neill's side in Group C3 – with a top-two finish needed to have a chance of winning promotion up to Nations League B.

Sunday's hosts may be eight places lower than Northern Ireland in the FIFA Rankings, but they have making progress since the appointment of manager Ilian Iliev last year, and will have promotion aspirations of their own.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Bulgaria v Northern Ireland?

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland will take place on Sunday 8th September 2024.

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

The game is available online – details below.

How to live stream Bulgaria v Northern Ireland online

You can also live stream Bulgaria v Northern Ireland online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - social restriction will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland odds

