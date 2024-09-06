What channel is Bulgaria v Northern Ireland Nations League match on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Bulgaria v Northern Ireland in the Nations League, including TV details, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Michael O'Neill's young Northern Ireland squad head to Bulgaria for their second Nations League Group C3 game of the new campaign.
The last year or so has felt like a changing of the guard, with some experienced heads, including Jonny Evans and Steven Davis, calling time on their international careers, but some of the talent coming through suggests the future can be bright.
Putting right an awful Nations League record, with just one win in 16 games in the competition before this international break, will be a key priority for Northern Ireland this autumn, with six fixtures to be played before the end of 2024.
Alongside Bulgaria, Thursday's opponents Luxembourg and Belarus join O'Neill's side in Group C3 – with a top-two finish needed to have a chance of winning promotion up to Nations League B.
Sunday's hosts may be eight places lower than Northern Ireland in the FIFA Rankings, but they have making progress since the appointment of manager Ilian Iliev last year, and will have promotion aspirations of their own.
More like this
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on TV and online.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
When is Bulgaria v Northern Ireland?
Bulgaria v Northern Ireland will take place on Sunday 8th September 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Bulgaria v Northern Ireland kick-off time
Bulgaria v Northern Ireland will kick off at 5pm.
What TV channel is Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on?
Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.
The game is available online – details below.
How to live stream Bulgaria v Northern Ireland online
You can also live stream Bulgaria v Northern Ireland online via ITVX.
The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.
Listen to Bulgaria v Northern Ireland on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.
BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages - social restriction will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Bulgaria v Northern Ireland odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Bulgaria (29/20) Draw (9/4) Northern Ireland (15/8)*
For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.