Championship duo Bristol City and Watford face off at Ashton Gate on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

The play-off chasing duo are separated by just a point in the second tier but must shift focus this weekend as they aim to launch a cup run.

Gerhard Struber will be keen for his side to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Preston last time out and may hand January signing Sam Morsy his full debut.

Watford head to Ashton Gate on the back of a run of four wins on the bounce, which has taken them up to sixth in the Championship.

The Hornets have fallen at the first hurdle in the FA Cup in five of the last six seasons – a record Javi Gracia will be looking to put right in the West Country.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Watford on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Watford?

Bristol City v Watford will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Watford kick-off time

Bristol City v Watford will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Watford on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 7 from 5:40pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Bristol City v Watford online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Bristol City v Watford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

