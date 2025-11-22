Bristol City host managerless Swansea City at Ashton Gate as the Championship returns this weekend.

The Swans sacked Alan Sheehan during the international break and Darren O'Dea is set to serve as caretaker boss for Saturday lunchtime's game.

Bristol City will look to take advantage of that fact as they look to bounce back from a disappointing recent run.

The injury-hit Robins have gone three games without a win, in a dent to their promotion hopes, but have welcomed back captain Jason Knight among others ahead of the Championship's return.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Swansea on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Swansea?

Bristol City v Swansea will take place on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Swansea kick-off time

Bristol City v Swansea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Swansea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Swansea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bristol City v Swansea on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

