Lewis O'Brien could make his debut after signing on transfer deadline day and the Nottingham Forest loanee's arrival is a boost for Swansea boss Luke Williams, who lost club captain Matt Grimes to Championship rivals Coventry City earlier in the window.

Bristol City fans are hoping this is the year they finally escape the second tier as they are among a clutch of teams in the battle for the play-offs.

The Robins have won their last four games on home soil, but will be without Joe Williams and Ross McCrorie after the pair saw red in last Saturday's 1-1 draw at Oxford United.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Swansea on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Swansea?

Bristol City v Swansea will take place on Sunday 9th February 2025.

Bristol City v Swansea kick-off time

Bristol City v Swansea will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Swansea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Swansea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol City v Swansea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Bristol.

BBC Radio Bristol is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz, 103.6 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

