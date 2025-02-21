The former England midfielder retains the backing of Boro bigwig Steve Gibson, however, and his side will leapfrog their opponents if they bag all three points at Ashton Gate.

That will be a tough task as Bristol City, who sit two places and two points outside the play-off spots, boast one of the best home records in the Championship, with eight wins from 16 games on their own patch.

The hosts are also aiming to bounce back from a disappointing result last weekend after being held to a 1-1 draw at struggling Cardiff City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Bristol City v Middlesbrough?

Bristol City v Middlesbrough will take place on Friday 21st February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Bristol City v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:35pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol City v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Radio Tees.

BBC Radio Bristol is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz, 103.6 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Tees is available on DAB radio, FM 95.0 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Advertisement Bristol City v Middlesbrough odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Bristol City (5/4) Draw (12/5) Middlesbrough (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.