While the Hornets victory extended Leeds' unbeaten run to six, it came at a cost, as Ramazani twisted his ankle in the first half and the winger could be unavailable for the trip to Bristol.

The Robins will be a tough nut to crack, as they have also avoided defeat in their last six league games, with Nahki Wells's quickfire second-half brace rescuing a point at Stoke City in midweek.

Bristol City - under the management of assistant Chris Hogg during Liam Manning's leave of absence following the tragic death of his baby son - are yet to be beaten in the league on home soil in 2024/25.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Leeds on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Bristol City v Leeds?

Bristol City v Leeds will take place on Saturday 26th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Leeds kick-off time

Bristol City v Leeds will kick off at 12:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol City v Leeds on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Bristol City v Leeds odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Bristol City (10/3) Draw (12/5) Leeds (17/20)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.