Perry Ng hit the only goal of the game against Millwall – just their third of the season – as Cardiff finally kept a clean sheet, and interim boss Omer Riza will be hoping that success can generate momentum.

Bristol City also avoided conceding for the first time this season when they played out a turgid home stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Despite the draw continuing the Robins' unbeaten start to the campaign on their own patch, they registered only two shots on target prompting boos from some sections of the crowd after the final whistle, with boss Liam Manning describing the response as 'disappointing'.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Cardiff on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Cardiff?

Bristol City v Cardiff will take place on Sunday 6th October 2024.

Bristol City v Cardiff kick-off time

Bristol City v Cardiff will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Cardiff on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

How to live stream Bristol City v Cardiff online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Bristol City v Cardiff on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Bristol.

BBC Radio Bristol is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz, 103.6 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

