Amy Merricks's side finished fifth in the Women's Championship last season, but they'll be hoping to push for promotion this time out as they look to play in the Women's Super League for the first time since 2022.

Bristol City, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign last week with a 1-1 draw at Southampton, with Lexi Lloyd-Smith's goal earning them a point.

Bristol City secured promotion to the WSL in 2023 after beating Birmingham to the title, but it didn't go to plan for them in the top flight as they won just one of their 22 outings before being relegated with just six points on the board and a -50 goal difference.

They'll be hoping to bounce straight back this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Birmingham on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Birmingham?

Bristol City v Birmingham will take place on Sunday 15th September 2024.

Bristol City v Birmingham kick-off time

Bristol City v Birmingham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Birmingham on?

You can watch the game live on the Women's Championship YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

How to live stream Bristol City v Birmingham online

The game will be streamed live on the Women's Championship YouTube channel.

Bristol City v Birmingham odds

