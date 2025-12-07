Brighton host West Ham United at the Amex on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their first home Premier League defeat of the season.

The Seagulls were on the wrong end of a seven-goal thriller on the South Coast in midweek but remain well placed in the race for the European spots after a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign.

With games coming thick and fast in December, Fabian Hurzeler's side won't have to wait long for a chance to respond.

West Ham head to the South Coast with renewed momentum after battling back for a 1-1 draw away at Man Utd on Thursday evening.

The Hammers have been much improved since Nuno Espirito Santo's appointment, but head into weekend in the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Brighton v West Ham?

Brighton v West Ham will take place on Sunday 7th December 2025.

Brighton v West Ham kick-off time

Brighton v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brighton v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brighton v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

