However, Roberto De Zerbi's men may have to do it without Moises Caicedo, who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

Brighton have already brought in midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud to combat a potential Caicedo exit and they know they face a tough test in battling Eddie Howe's Newcastle on Saturday.

Newcastle, who have drawn with Aston Villa and Chelsea this pre-season, secured Champions League football last campaign and they'll be desperate to finish in the top four once again. Howe has also strengthened his squad, adding Italy international Sandro Tonali and winger Harvey Barnes to his ranks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Newcastle?

Brighton v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 29th July 2023.

Brighton v Newcastle kick-off time

Brighton v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30am.

What TV channel is Brighton v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 12:20am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Brighton and Newcastle official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Brighton v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Likewise, check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

