A 2-1 loss away at Bournemouth last weekend saw them slip two points behind Liverpool in the league, while the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham that preceded that game means they're out of the Carabao Cup.

Off the back of his side's worst defeat in four years, Guardiola revealed in midweek he is relishing the challenges thrown up in "a tough season", while the return of Kevin De Bruyne, who has been out since September, is a clear positive.

Brighton are in a mini rough patch of their own after losing back-to-back games at the hands of Liverpool, in first the Carabao Cup and then the Premier League, and the challenge is now for young coach Fabian Hürzeler to inspire a response in his players.

The Seagulls bounced back from their last Premier League defeat with a 3-2 win over Tottenham, but a victory over Saturday's visitors, who they've won against just once since they returned to the top flight, would be even more impressive.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Manchester City on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Manchester City?

Brighton v Manchester City will take place on Saturday 9th November 2024.

Brighton v Manchester City kick-off time

Brighton v Manchester City will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Manchester City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brighton v Manchester City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brighton v Manchester City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

