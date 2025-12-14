Chelsea travel south to face Brighton in search of a response to their recent Women's Super League wobble.

The Blues have slipped six points back from leaders Man City as a result after going three games without a win, including last weekend's shock defeat to Everton.

Sonia Bompastor will be desperate to see her side get back to winning ways in the last game before the WSL's winter break.

It's been an up-and-down season for Brighton so far but they have momentum after back-to-back victories.

The Seagulls have pushed the WSL's top teams this season – losing to Arsenal, Man Utd and Man City by just one goal – and will relish the chance to test themselves again this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Chelsea?

Brighton v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 14th December 2025.

Brighton v Chelsea kick-off time

Brighton v Chelsea will kick off at 11:55pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brighton v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brighton v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

