Fabian Hürzeler's side, who will turn their attention to their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Newcastle after Tuesday's game, will be hoping to string a few decent results together and push for the European spots.

Bournemouth have been sensational under Andoni Iraola this season and the Cherries are on course for their best ever finish.

Bournemouth are currently sixth in the table after their disappointing 1-0 loss at home against Wolves on Saturday but they struggled after Illia Zabarnyi was sent off in the first half.

They're just one point off the top four and they can move into the Champions League spots with a win on Tuesday due to City and Newcastle playing on Wednesday.

Brighton v Bournemouth

When is Brighton v Bournemouth?

Brighton v Bournemouth will take place on Tuesday 25th February 2025.

Brighton v Bournemouth kick-off time

Brighton v Bournemouth will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Bournemouth on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Bournemouth online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

