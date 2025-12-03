Two of the Premier League's form sides – Brighton and Aston Villa – meet at the Amex on Wednesday evening.

The Seagulls have won four of their last six to emphasise their top-four credentials and have been particularly strong at the Amex, where they are unbeaten this season.

Fabian Hurzeler didn't lose a game in November, surging up the table as a result, and will hope to maintain that momentum as a busy December gets going.

A winless first five weeks of the season has given way to a run of seven wins in eight games for Aston Villa, who have pulled themselves into the pack chasing leaders Arsenal.

It still feels like Unai Emery's team have gears to go through as they've not yet been totally convincing despite churning out results.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Aston Villa?

Brighton v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 3rd December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Aston Villa kick-off time

Brighton v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Brighton v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Brighton v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS and Android devices.

