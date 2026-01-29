Bradford City will hope to snap their League One losing streak when Doncaster Rovers visit Valley Parade on Saturday lunchtime.

Three defeats on the bounce, including a 3-0 defeat at the hands of promotion rivals Lincoln City in midweek, has seen the hosts drop to fifth in the table.

Graham Alexander's side could find themselves outside the top six if they cannot wrestle back some momentum soon.

On the surface, the visit of a team in the relegation zone looks an ideal opportunity for Bradford to get back to winning ways, but they will be wary of Doncaster.

The visitors are unbeaten in League One in 2026, taking eight points from four games, and beat Leyton Orient 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers on TV and online.

When is Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers?

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers will take place on Saturday 31st January 2026.

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers kick-off time

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bradford City (23/20) Draw (23/10) Doncaster Rovers (21/10)*

