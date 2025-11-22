Bournemouth welcome a rejuvenated West Ham United side to the South Coast in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hammers won back-to-back games ahead of the international break as new boss Nuno Espirito Santo began to turn the tide.

West Ham are still in the relegation zone but even a point may be enough to climb back above the dotted line this weekend.

The Cherries, meanwhile, are looking to get their season back on track after a pair of bruising defeats ahead of the break.

There were positives to take from the 3-1 loss at Man City but their thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa at Villa Park will be more concerning for Andoni Iraola.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v West Ham?

Bournemouth v West Ham will take place on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v West Ham kick-off time

Bournemouth v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Bournemouth v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Bournemouth v West Ham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

