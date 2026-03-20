The Premier League weekend roars into life at the Vitality Stadium on Friday evening, with Bournemouth set to host Manchester United.

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Michael Carrick's side head to the South Coast with a point to prove. The Red Devils have not beaten their hosts since 2023, losing twice and drawing three times since, and let a comeback victory slip through their fingers at Old Trafford in December when Eli Kroupi Jr's 84th-minute equaliser ensured the eight-goal thriller ended level.

Man Utd have become a completely different animal in the early months of 2026, however, and will be hunting a victory that would move them to within four points of second-place Man City.

Bournemouth are a tough nut to crack. The Cherries are on the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League, having gone 10 games without a victory, and are part of the pack chasing the European spots.

Andoni Iraola's side have struggled to turn draws into wins in recent weeks, however, with their struggles in front of goal seeing them win just one of their last six.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Man Utd on TV and online.

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When is Bournemouth v Man Utd?

Bournemouth v Man Utd will take place on Friday 20 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bournemouth v Man Utd kick-off time

Bournemouth v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Bournemouth v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bournemouth v Man Utd on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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