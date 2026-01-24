Liverpool enter this away trip to Bournemouth aiming to break a run of four Premier League draws in a row when this sides collide at the Vitality Stadium.

Mohamed Salah is in line to make his first top-flight appearance since leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations – and all eyes will pay attention to whether he can regain his spark for the Reds.

Bournemouth have gone completely off the boil since their red-hot start and know they must stop the rot to avoid sliding into peril.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Liverpool?

Bournemouth v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 24th January 2026.

Bournemouth v Liverpool kick-off time

Bournemouth v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Liverpool?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bournemouth v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

