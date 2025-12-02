Bournemouth are back at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening, where they host Everton in the Premier League.

The Cherries blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 away at Sunderland on the weekend and have now gone four games without a win, which has seen them drop into the bottom half of the table.

Andoni Iraola's side won't have to wait long for a chance to bounce back but will be centre-back Marcos Senesi and captain Lewis Cook due to suspensions.

The visitors will be seeking a response themselves after a 4-1 thrashing at home to Newcastle on the weekend, which has halted the momentum built by their recent impressive run.

David Moyes has backed his side to bounce back as they look to put right their dismal record at the Vitality Stadium – having only won there once since the 1980s.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Everton on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Everton?

Bournemouth v Everton will take place on Tuesday 2nd December 2025.

Bournemouth v Everton kick-off time

Bournemouth v Everton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7pm.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Bournemouth v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

