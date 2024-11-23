Steve Bruce believes his side have been hampered by an injury crisis, and the Blackpool boss could be without nine players for the short trip to Greater Manchester.

Bolton, meanwhile, are struggling to live up to pre-season expectations of a promotion push, and their inconsistent form means they are rooted in the middle of the pack.

The Trotters, last term's beaten play-off finalists, are bidding to bounce back from a 5-0 hammering at Stockport County in their last league outing, and improving results on home soil means this could be the perfect opportunity to do just that.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bolton v Blackpool on TV and online.

When is Bolton v Blackpool?

Bolton v Blackpool will take place on Saturday 23rd November 2024.

Bolton v Blackpool kick-off time

Bolton v Blackpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Bolton v Blackpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bolton v Blackpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bolton v Blackpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio Lancashire.

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Lancashire is available on DAB radio, FM 95.5 MHz, 103.9 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

