Blackburn Rovers are back at Ewood Park on Wednesday evening, hoping to continue their Championship charge against QPR.

Friday's derby victory at Preston was Rovers' fourth in five games and has them looking to force their way back into the play-off conversation.

The form of striker Andri Gudjohnsen, who has four goals in his last five Blackburn games, has been central to their recent upturn in form.

QPR head to East Lancashire on the back of the weekend's timely victory over Hull City, which ended a four-game winless run.

The R's are part of the congested pack in the middle of the Championship that are chasing the top six and a result on Wednesday would be a step in the right direction.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers on TV and online.

When is Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers?

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers will take place on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers kick-off time

Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

