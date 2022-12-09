If you can say one thing about Rovers it is they are wildly inconsistent but 12 wins and nine defeats - including a 3-0 loss to bitter rivals Burnley last time out - was enough to put them third in the table heading into the World Cup break.

Blackburn could climb into the automatic promotion places for at least a few hours as the Championship resumes.

Star striker Ben Brereton-Diaz hit nine goals in the first half of the season to co-lead the Championship top scorer standings and he will be fresh after Chile missed out on a place at Qatar 2022.

Preston are one of the most stubborn teams in the division, averaging less than a goal for and against in their 21 games, and will climb to fourth in the table if they leave Ewood Park with all three points.

North End suffered a 4-2 defeat to Millwall before the break and will hope to get back to the resolute defensive displays that characterised their start to the campaign.

When is Blackburn v Preston?

Blackburn v Preston will take place on Saturday 10th December 2022.

Blackburn v Preston kick-off time

Blackburn v Preston will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Preston on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:00am.

How to live stream Blackburn v Preston online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Blackburn v Preston team news

Blackburn predicted XI: Kaminski; Brittain, Hyam, Ayala, Pickering; Morton, Travis; Hedges, Szmodics, Brereton-Diaz; Gallagher

Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Ledson, Browne, Brady; McCann; Evans, Riis Jakobsen

Blackburn v Preston odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Blackburn (5/4) Draw (11/5) Preston (12/5)*

Blackburn v Preston prediction

A match between two well-drilled teams is expected at Ewood Park and, with plenty on the line, you can expect a hard-fought contest.

Blackburn's attacking options should give them the edge to nick all three points and continue their automatic promotion push.

Our prediction: Blackburn 1-0 Preston (6/1 at bet365)

