The club's ambitious ownership are eager to make amends for last term's horror show in the Championship and their latest managerial appointment sees highly-rated novice Chris Davies, who previously served as a coach for Ange Postecoglou, take the reins.

Reading's long-running takeover saga continues to drag on, although fans are hopeful they will finally see the back of Dai Yongge in the coming weeks.

The drama off the pitch means there have been no fresh arrivals to bolster Ruben Selles's squad, which finished 17th last season, and another challenging campaign in League One appears to be on the cards for the Royals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham v Reading on TV and online.

When is Birmingham v Reading?

Birmingham v Reading will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Birmingham v Reading kick-off time

Birmingham v Reading will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham v Reading on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:15pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Birmingham v Reading online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Birmingham v Reading on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Berkshire.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio, FM 95.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

BBC Radio Berkshire is available on DAB radio, FM 94.6 MHz, 95.4 MHz, 104.1 MHz and 104.4 MHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Birmingham v Reading odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Birmingham (4/7) Draw (16/5) Reading (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

