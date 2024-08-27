Silva's men reached the semi-finals of the competition last season, and they'll be hoping for a repeat this time out as they aim to make it past the fourth round for the second time since the 2015/16 campaign.

Even with numerous changes, Fulham should have too much quality for their counterparts - however, Birmingham have lifted the Carabao Cup twice, and they will be desperate to cause an upset.

Birmingham, who beat Charlton in the first round, were relegated from the Championship last season, and they're the biggest spenders ever in League One, with the club splashing over £10 million on new signings.

They've won two and drawn one of their three league games, and they'll be hoping that run continues against Fulham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Birmingham v Fulham?

Birmingham v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 27th August 2024.

Birmingham v Fulham kick-off time

Birmingham v Fulham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Birmingham v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Birmingham v Fulham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Birmingham (4/1) Draw (3/1) Fulham (8/13)*

