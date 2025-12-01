Birmingham City return to fortress St Andrew's on Monday evening to host Watford in the Championship.

Blues have won three on the bounce on their home turf – scoring 12 times and conceding just once – as they've pushed up toward the play-offs.

Chris Davies' side grabbed a late equaliser against local rivals West Brom on Wednesday to remain within striking distance of the top six.

The visitors are part of the Championship's congested play-off chasing pack as well and would leapfrog Birmingham with a victory at St Andrew's.

Watford have been improved following the re-appointment of Javi Gracia in October and are five games unbeaten – a run that includes two wins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City v Watford on TV and online.

When is Birmingham City v Watford?

Birmingham City v Watford will take place on Monday 1st December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Birmingham City v Watford kick-off time

Birmingham City v Watford will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham City v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Birmingham City v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Birmingham City v Watford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

